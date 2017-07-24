Grab this great LeTV Le PRO 3 for under $200 (Promoted Deal)

Light in the Box is back with another great deal today. For a limited time, you can get a LeTV Le Pro 3 for under $200! That’s an amazing deal for a phone that has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a massive 4070mAh battery. Here’s how the rest of the specs shake out.
- Display: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p ISP LCD
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Camera: 16MP main camera; 8MP front-facing camera
- Battery: 4070mAh
- Operating system: Android 6.0
While the Le Pro 3 isn’t a 2017 flagship, it’s hard to argue with the price. You’d be hard pressed to find anything with the processing power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, or a battery that huge for under $200 in 2017. Budget phones are great, but they’re not that good!
You can grab this deal for a limited time over at Light in the Box. The LeTV Le Pro 3 is normally $356 but is currently on sale for $199.99, a 44% savings. If you’re interested, head over to Light in the Box.
