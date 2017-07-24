Grab this great LeTV Le PRO 3 for under $200 (Promoted Deal)

Light in the Box is back with another great deal today. For a limited time, you can get a LeTV Le Pro 3 for under $200! That’s an amazing deal for a phone that has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a massive 4070mAh battery. Here’s how the rest of the specs shake out.

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p ISP LCD

RAM : 4GB

Storage : 32GB

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

Camera : 16MP main camera; 8MP front-facing camera

Battery : 4070mAh

Operating system: Android 6.0

While the Le Pro 3 isn’t a 2017 flagship, it’s hard to argue with the price. You’d be hard pressed to find anything with the processing power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, or a battery that huge for under $200 in 2017. Budget phones are great, but they’re not that good!

You can grab this deal for a limited time over at Light in the Box. The LeTV Le Pro 3 is normally $356 but is currently on sale for $199.99, a 44% savings. If you’re interested, head over to Light in the Box.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.