Is this the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has been rumored for quite some time. The AT&T exclusive device has been spotted making an appearance with the Wi-Fi Alliance and dropped by Geekbench in the past few months, signaling an imminent release.

While we’re waiting for the Galaxy S8 Active to make a debut into the real world, a few images allegedly showcasing the live phone have popped up online via Reddit.

We’re told the device will be made of polycarbonate and will include metallic sides, thus making it a lot sturdier than the fragile Galaxy S8, but also a lot more ticker (1.5x times more than the Galaxy S8). The curved sides are no longer present for durability reasons, so the Galaxy S8 Active allegedly includes a flat 5.8-inch display panel.

Unlike previous Active models, the Galaxy S8 Active features capacitive keys instead of physical ones for navigation. It also includes a dedicated (non-reprogrammable) Bixby button which replaces the trademark Active Key.

Perhaps the most important aspect is that the Galaxy S8 Active will carry a larger 4,000 mAh battery, as opposed to the 3,000 mAh powering the Galaxy S8.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (microSD card slot included), as well as a 12-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel selfie one. The device is also expected to be MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certified. It will also run Android 7.0 Nougat out the box and will include the Qi wireless charging feature.

Although we expect the Galaxy S8 Active to be an AT&T exclusive, no carrier branding is visible in the leaked images. We can spot the Galaxy S8 Active branding on the back of the phone, but that’s about it.

Anyway, there’s no word on a possible release date, but hopefully the rugged phone land on the market soon enough.