Save a ton on the OnePlus 5 with this coupon code! (Promoted Deal)

Never Settle for paying more. And right now, you don’t have to pay more if you’re looking to pick up the brand new OnePlus 5. The latest and greatest from the Shenzhen startup has been well received by critics and fans alike. The class leading specs are nothing to sneeze at, especially with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage!

Here’s how the rest of the specs shake out.

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 108p AMOLED display

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 108p AMOLED display Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 RAM : 6 or 8GB

: 6 or 8GB Storage : 64 or 128GB

: 64 or 128GB Battery : 3300mAh

: 3300mAh Camera : Dual 16 + 20MP main camera; 16MP front-facing camera

: Dual 16 + 20MP main camera; 16MP front-facing camera Operating system : Android Nougat

: Android Nougat Additional features: Bluetooth 5.0, USB type-C, DASH charging, fingerprint sensor

There’s been a ton written and said about the OnePlus 5 but it all boils down to being a fantastic device. The software is close to stock with some nice added features while the hardware is premium with great selling points like a dual-camera setup, lightning fast fingerprint scanner and a beautiful, power efficient, AMOLED display.

You can pick up a OnePlus 5 straight from OnePlus for $479, or you can grab one for a little bit cheaper over at TomTop. The base price is set at $475 but when you use the coupon code LSRONE, you will save an extra $30 on your purchase bringing the price down to $445. Not too bad!

If you’re interested in picking up the OnePlus 5, head on over to TomTop and grab yours now.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.