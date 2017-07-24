Write the next great American novel: Final Draft 10 is 40% off (Deal of the Day)

The Windows-based application trusted by many New York Times best-selling authors can be yours for half price.

Given our job relies heavily on writing at a computer, we’re always looking for the best way to take notes or put down thoughts. What if you’re trying to pen a tell-all memoir or recap your life in a rags-to-riches story? Google Docs and MS Word are both nice, yes, but they’re sometimes also clumsy. What’s a good, viable alternative solution? What’s the premier name in screenwriting software? Final Draft.

Final Draft (v10) is a fully functional writing tool that’s trusted by many script writers and journalists. Moreover, many top studios (Disney, WB, MGM, NBC Universal, ABC, BBC, etc) prefer to use the tool, too. This is exactly the sort of tool you’ll want to collect all of your ideas, notes, and writing. As our Deal of the Day, we’re offering it to AndroidGuys readers for nearly half (40% off) its normal cost: $149.99.

Final Draft automatically paginates your script to entertainment industry standards and gives you templates and formatting tools to turn your ideas into Oscar, Emmy, or Tony winners. With the newest developments, you can collaborate in real-time with a writing partner, and outline better than ever.

Automatically paginates your scripts to Hollywood standards

Provides over 100 templates for screenplays, teleplays, & stage plays

Collaborate w/ a writing partner in real-time

Story Map™ lets you outline acts, scenes, & sequences more efficiently

Beat Board™ allows you to plan your script beat-by-beat

Store multiple lines of dialogue in the same script so you can choose what works best

Import scripts from other word-processing programs directly into Final Draft for proper formatting

Protect your work w/ automatic file backups

Maintain the correct paper size no matter where a draft is being opened

Enhancements for Mac let you dictate scripts, for hands-free writing

Write using Windows, Mac, or on iPhone or iPad

Compatible with Windows, Mac, or on iPhone or iPad, just about anyone can take advantage of this great deal. Normally priced at $249.99, you can head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Page and grab Final Draft for only $149.99, a savings of 40 percent.

