ZeroLemon launches big battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, LG G6

ZeroLemon is known for its massive battery cases which not only protect your phone but also pump some much-needed juice into the device when it runs out of it.

This week the company unveiled new cases made of a soft TPU shell for the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and LG G6. The accessories also include speaker grills up front meant to enhance the phones’ external speakers.

The Galaxy S8 case adds an additional 8,500 mAh or 5,500 mAh battery and ZeroLemon says users can increase battery life up to 195% and 120% respectively.

When it comes to the Galaxy S8+ customers can choose between an 8,500 mAh case or a 6,300 mAh one. The first should increase battery life expectations up to 170%, while the latter will expand it with 125%.

Last but not least, we have the LG G6 case which can expand battery life up to 170% thanks to a chunky 8,000 mAh battery unit.

All cases house a LED power meter on the back which easily lets users see how much juice they have left.

Some of these cases are already available on Amazon with discounted prices. The 8,500 mAh Galaxy S8 case can be purchased for $59.99 (down from $99), while the 6,300 mAh accessory for the Galaxy S8+ is only $39.99 (down from $79.99). The 8,500 mAh Galaxy S8+ version is listed on the ZeroLemon website, but you can only “Add it to Wishlist” for now. Same goes for the 5,500 mAh Galaxy S8 case.

As for LG G6 owners who want extra battery, the ZeroLemon case can be acquired from Amazon for $59.99 (discounted from $99.99).