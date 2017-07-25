GeekBuying is having a mid-year Xiaomi sale with some insane deals (Promoted Deal)

If you’re a Xiaomi lover then we have awesome news for you. Right now over at GeekBuying, the Xiaomi mid-year blowout is going on and there are some crazy savings of up to 40% on phones and accessories for all things Xiaomi. We’ve compiled our five favorites for you to check out.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – Normal price: $343.60 – Sale price: $244.99 – Savings: 29%

Display : 6.44-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 6.44-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0GHz GPU : Adreno 506 650MHz

: Adreno 506 650MHz RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Storage : 64GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB

: 64GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB Camera : 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera; 5MP front-facing

: 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera; 5MP front-facing Battery : 5300mAh embedded

: 5300mAh embedded Other features : Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, USB type-C

: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, USB type-C Networking : 2G:GSM B2/B3/B5/B8,CDMA BC0 3G:WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8,TD-SCDMA B34/B39 4G:FDD-LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE B38/B39/B40/B41

:

Xiaomi Redmi 4X – Normal price: $198.99 – Sale price: $129.99 – Savings: 35%

Display : 5-inch 1280 x 720p

: 5-inch 1280 x 720p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 clocked at 1.4GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 clocked at 1.4GHz GPU : Adreno 505

: Adreno 505 RAM : 3 GB

: 3 GB Storage : 32GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB

: 32GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB Camera : 13MP rear camera; 5MP front-facing

: 13MP rear camera; 5MP front-facing Battery : 4100mAh embedded

: 4100mAh embedded Other features : Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge, IR blaster

: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge, IR blaster Networking : 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: WCDMA 850/900/1900/2100MHz 4G: FDD LTE 800/850/900/1700/1800/2100/2300/2600MHz(B1/3/4/5/7/8/20/38/40)

:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 – Regular price: $230.65 – Sale price: $157.99 – Savings: 32%

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0GHz GPU : Adreno 506 650MHz

: Adreno 506 650MHz RAM : 3 GB

: 3 GB Storage : 32GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB

: 32GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB Camera : 13MP rear camera; 5MP front-facing

: 13MP rear camera; 5MP front-facing Battery : 4100mAh embedded

: 4100mAh embedded Other features : Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster,

: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, Networking : 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: WCDMA 850/900/1900/2100MHz 4G: FDD-LTE 800/850/900/1700/1800/2100/2600MHz(B1/3/4/5/7/8/20), TDD-LTE B38/40

:

Xiaomi Mi6 – Regular price: $587.37 – Sale price: $468.89 – Savings: 20%

Display : 5.15-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 5.15-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.45GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.45GHz GPU : Adreno 540

: Adreno 540 RAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Camera : Dual-12 + 12MP rear camera; 8MP front-facing

: Dual-12 + 12MP rear camera; 8MP front-facing Battery : 3350mAh embedded

: 3350mAh embedded Other features : Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type-C

: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type-C Networking : 2G: GSM B2/B3/B5/B8; CDMA: BC0 3G: WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8; TD-SCDMA: B34/B39 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE:B38/B39/B40/B41

:

Xiaomi Redmi 4A – Normal price: $155.99 – Sale price: $95.99 – Savings: 38%

Display : 5-inch 1280 x 720p

: 5-inch 1280 x 720p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 clocked at 1.4GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 clocked at 1.4GHz GPU : Adreno 308

: Adreno 308 RAM : 2 GB

: 2 GB Storage : 32GB; expandable via microSD to 128GB

: 32GB; expandable via microSD to 128GB Camera : 13MP rear camera; 5MP front-facing

: 13MP rear camera; 5MP front-facing Battery : 3030mAh embedded

: 3030mAh embedded Networking : 2G GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G WCDMA 850/900/1900/2100MHz 4G: FDD LTE 2100/1800/1700/850/2600/800MHz(B1/3/4/5/7/20), TDD-LTE 2300/2600MHz(B40/38

:

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.