Grab the great Moto M for over 70% off at Light in the Box (Promoted Deal)

Are you in the market for a new phone but you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg? Well, Light in the Box is back today with another awesome deal. The Moto M, which many people don’t even know about, is on sale today for 72% off. The Moto M was released as a bridge between the high-end Moto Z and the mid-tier Moto G5 Plus.

Here’s a look at the specs.

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD Processor : MediaTek Helio P10

: MediaTek Helio P10 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 32GB; microSD card support to 256GB

: 32GB; microSD card support to 256GB Battery : 3050mAh

: 3050mAh Camera : 16MP main; 8MP front-facing

: 16MP main; 8MP front-facing Operating system : Android 6.0.1

: Android 6.0.1 Dimensions : 5.96 x 2.97 x 0.31-in

: 5.96 x 2.97 x 0.31-in Weight : 163g

: 163g Additional features: dual-sim, Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio, USB type-C, fingerprint scanner, quick charge

The Moto M was released less than a year ago and it still have excellent mid-range specs today. The 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is what you’d find in most flagships like the LG G6, Moto Z, Google Pixel, and HTC U11. Additionally, the massive 3050mAh battery paired with the power sipping MediaTek Helio P10 should equal fantastic battery life.

The Moto M normally runs about $554 on Light in the Box, but right now it’s on sale for only $155.97 which is a 72% saving. Head on over to Light in the Box now to save!

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.