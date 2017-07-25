Here is the spec rundown for the Moto Z2 Force

Here's what the Moto Z2 Force is all about

Earlier today Motorola finally unveiled its flagship for this year, the Moto Z2 Force so we wanted to give you a quick spec rundown.

The Moto Z2 Force arrives with a $750 price tag and will be available with all major carriers and US Cellular, as well as from Best Buy and Motorola. If you like what you see below, know carriers will start taking pre-orders starting tomorrow.

Display: 5.5-inch ShatterShield display with 1440p resolution

5.5-inch ShatterShield display with 1440p resolution Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz) RAM: 4GB of RAM (in the US)

4GB of RAM (in the US) Storage: 64GB (microSD card slot available for memory expansion up to 2TB)

64GB (microSD card slot available for memory expansion up to 2TB) Front Camera: 5MP

5MP Rear Camera: Dual 12MP, autofocus (laser, phase detection)

Dual 12MP, autofocus (laser, phase detection) Battery: 2,730 mAh Non-Removabe

2,730 mAh Non-Removabe Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 (will be upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0 when Android O becomes available), NFC, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-ban.

Bluetooth 4.2 (will be upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0 when Android O becomes available), NFC, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-ban. Other: USB Type-C charging port, Fingerprint sensor, compatible with old and new Moto Mods, Turbo Charging, water repellent nano coating

USB Type-C charging port, Fingerprint sensor, compatible with old and new Moto Mods, Turbo Charging, water repellent nano coating Colors: Black, White/Gold, Lunar Gray (exclusive to T-Mobile)

Black, White/Gold, Lunar Gray (exclusive to T-Mobile) Size: 156 x 76 x 6mm

156 x 76 x 6mm Weight: 143g

What do you think of the Moto Z2 Force? Are you getting one?