Here is the spec rundown for the Moto Z2 Force

Earlier today Motorola finally unveiled its flagship for this year, the Moto Z2 Force so we wanted to give you a quick spec rundown.
The Moto Z2 Force arrives with a $750 price tag and will be available with all major carriers and US Cellular, as well as from Best Buy and Motorola. If you like what you see below, know carriers will start taking pre-orders starting tomorrow.
- Display: 5.5-inch ShatterShield display with 1440p resolution
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Up to 2.45GHz)
- RAM: 4GB of RAM (in the US)
- Storage: 64GB (microSD card slot available for memory expansion up to 2TB)
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Rear Camera: Dual 12MP, autofocus (laser, phase detection)
- Battery: 2,730 mAh Non-Removabe
- Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 (will be upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0 when Android O becomes available), NFC, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-ban.
- Other: USB Type-C charging port, Fingerprint sensor, compatible with old and new Moto Mods, Turbo Charging, water repellent nano coating
- Colors: Black, White/Gold, Lunar Gray (exclusive to T-Mobile)
- Size: 156 x 76 x 6mm
- Weight: 143g
What do you think of the Moto Z2 Force? Are you getting one?