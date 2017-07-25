HTC U11 with 128GB storage arrives in the US, summer discounts available too

Customers in the US who wanted to purchase the HTC U11 flagship could so far acquire it only with 64GB of storage onboard.

Well, the company just announced an HTC U11 version with 128GB of internal storage in the US. Starting today, July 25 at 12 AM ET customers will be able to place an order for the new version in exchange for $729 ($80 more than the 64GB model).

In case you don’t remember the phone sports a 5.5-inch QHD display, a Snapdragon 835 processor and a 12-megapixel primary camera which earned the highest DxOMark score surpassing the Google Pixel.

The HTC U11 is unique among smartphones due to its squeezable Edge Sense frame which allows users to do things by simply squeezing the phone’s frame. The device is fueled by the AI wits of Amazon’s Alexa assistant, but also includes the company’s own personal helper, the Sense Companion.

In addition to announcing the new HTC U11 version, the company is also hoping to help you celebrate summer with a bunch of discounts.

So for a limited time, the unlocked HTC U Ultra will be available for $499 (discounted with $250). Customers will also be able to purchase the HTC 10 for $399 (discounted with $300) and the UA Healthbox for $219.99 (discounted with $180).

Customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted prices starting July 25 and all the way through August 7.