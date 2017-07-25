Light in the Box’s current sale features Xiaomi’s top car accessories for cheap! (Promoted Deals)

I dunno about you all, Android Guys, but I’m always on the lookout for quality mobile accessories for my car. As such, Light in the Box‘s most recent sale really caught my eye, with a number of interesting gadgets that can make your driving life a bit easier.

Great for people that drive a lot – for work, for leisure, whatever – this windshield-mounted DVR grants peace-of-mind when driving to ensure that your side of the story is the right one in case of an emergency. Similar to dash-mounted cameras that police use, this camera provides a real-time stream of what’s going on in front of the car. At $46.99 (a 41% discount), this little beauty is a bargain.

For those looking for a way to view the screen of your phone while still abiding by the laws of the road, Xiaomi brings us a handsome, vent-mounted magnetic car mount that looks great and hold better. The mount includes an adhesive magnet for the back of your phone to complete the package – at 66% off retail, a great buy.

ROIDMI 3S USB/Bluetooth Audio Car Charger – $13.99

This piece really caught my eye. $13.99 for a two-port, 2.4A car charger that lets you broadcast your music through your car’s speakers without the heft of similar products? Count me in. Using your car’s built-in FM radio, this tiny charger (once paired with your phone via Bluetooth) makes it a breeze to add wireless audio capability to your pre-2013ish model car.

While not actually a car accessory, this deal is a bit too good not to mention – at $31.99, 52% off the retail price, it’s a steal for an IP Camera. With two way audio, 1080p recording, and motion detection, this lil’ guy can serve any number of uses; baby monitor, smart doorbell, surveillance, home security…pretty much whatever you can think of.

As always, Android Guys, we’ll keep you updated with any deals that fly our way.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.