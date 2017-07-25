Nokia 8 to be unveiled on August 16, press invite suggests

HMD press invite says the next milestone for Nokia phones will be unveiled on August 16

Nokia fans have been waiting for a true comeback flagship from the company for some time now. Even if the Finnish icon unveiled three new handsets in partnership with HMD – the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 – they were all low-end to middle-range devices with not so advanced specs.

Well, it seems that we finally have the launch date for Nokia’s long awaited flagship dubbed the Nokia 8 by the rumor mill. According to The Verge which received a media invite from HMD, the handset will be launched during an event in London on August 16 at 7:30 PM local time (or 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT). The invitation reads the following:

“HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones.”

According to the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Nokia 8 should make a debut with a 5.3-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone will also be endowed with a dual camera setup consisting of two 13-megapixel sensors co-designed with Carl Zeiss.

A few days ago the Nokia 8 leaked in all of its glory with a Silver, Blue and then Copper Gold paint jobs. Additionally it was also revealed that the Nokia 8 could land on the European market for around €600 which translates to around $699.

Don’t forget to mark this date on your calendars, Nokia fans!