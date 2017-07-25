Save up to 66% on Magellan MiVue GPS Dash Cams (Deal of the Day)

Purchase an HD camera for your car for as low as $59.99 through our deals store

Dash cams can be an incredibly useful tool to have in the event of a car accident or road trip. On one hand it can provide the proof you need for an insurance claim. On the other, it can be the camera to document your road trip and family singalongs.

Our Deal of the Day is actually two deals; we’re offering the Magellan MiVue 538 and Mivue 420 with discounts of 66% off and 55% off, respectively.

With the Magellan MiVue 538 you can record HD video while you drive in crisp, minute detail. Plus, with GPS technology built-in, you’ll always know exactly where you were when an event took place.

As for the MiVue 420, this camera goes beyond other dash cams with special alerts to help you drive more safely. With headlight reminders, lane departure warnings, traffic camera alerts, and more, the MiVue 420 ensures you get to your destination safely, while also giving you the best insurance policy you can have.

MiVue 538

GPS location & time stamp on playback video shows your location & what time any recorded event occurred

3-axis impact sensor records direction & forces of accident impacts

130º viewing angle captures the entire width of the road ahead of you

Bright F2.0 lens records brighter & clearer video, even in low light conditions

1080p full HD recording takes smooth, high-quality videos w/ latest H.264 technology for smaller file sizes

Event recording records critical moments w/ the impact sensor

MiVue Manager organizes video by type & date for faster searching & records storage

Social media integration lets you share to Facebook & YouTube through MiVue Manager

Rotating mount design allows you to easily set the right viewing angle

MiVue 420

Large 2.7″ hi-resolution display provides clear video playback on the device

Super 1296p HD video recording captures extremely crisp detail

Camera’s aperture & built-in wide dynamic range produce excellent night & low light recording

All recordings display GPS location, time & speed for accurate event recording

3-axis G-sensor measures forces & movement & locks video recording data 15 seconds prior to the event, & 50 second after impact

140º viewing angle captures the entire width of the road ahead of you

Visual & audible warnings alert you if you’re departing your lane or getting too close to the car directly ahead

Headlight reminder ensures you put your lights on when driving at night

Speed & traffic camera alerts help you avoid fixed red lights & speed cameras along your route

MiVue Manager organizes video by type & date for faster searching & records storage

Social media integration lets you share to Facebook & YouTube through MiVue Manager

Rotating mount design allows you to easily set the right viewing angle

You can purchase the MiVue 538 for only $59.99; the slightly larger MiVue 420 also comes with an 8GB and runs just $79.99 right now.

