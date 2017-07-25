The Samsung Galaxy S8 just got a major price drop on B&H Photo

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is not only one of the best phones of 2017, it’s one of the best phones ever made. The simply gorgeous Infinity Display covers almost the entire front of the phone while the premium metal and glass on the back and sides of the phone make it feel as premium as anything else ever made in the mobile world.

It also has some of the best specs on the market. The Snapdragon 835 is the best processor produced by Qualcomm in ages while the 4GB of RAM makes for an incredibly fluid experience. The 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot (up to 256GB) means you can store years of pictures, movies, and videos and have them with you at all times.

Specs

Display : 5.8″, 2960×1440 Super AMOLED

: 5.8″, 2960×1440 Super AMOLED Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Storage : 64GB (expandable)

: 64GB (expandable) RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Battery : 3000mAh

: 3000mAh Camera : main 12MP, f/1.7 rear 8MP, f/1.7

: main 12MP, f/1.7 rear 8MP, f/1.7 Operating System : Android 7.0 Nougat

: Android 7.0 Nougat Dimensions : 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm

: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm Weight: 155g

But, all that comes with a premium price tag too! Even though the phone has been out for three months, it will still run you $700+ in most cases. But today, B&H Photo is offering the Samsung Galaxy S8 for only $574.99, which is $150 off list price.

If you want a phone with the best display, one of the best cameras and the most premium design grab this one now for cheap.