Unlocked Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 land in the US on July 28

Samsung launches two new unlocked models in the US

If you’re looking for an affordable unlocked smartphone, then you’ll be glad to know that Samsung just announced the unlocked Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 will become available for purchase starting July 28.

The two handsets sport affordable prices, so you’ll be able to pick up the Galaxy J3 for $149.99 and the Galaxy J7 for $219.99.

The phones will be available to buy from major retailers and distribution partners, as well as from Samsung.com.

Naturally, the two handsets are low-to-middle range devices. The Galaxy J3 comes packing a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution and quad-core 1.4GHz processor under the hood.

It includes 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB is also available). For photography purposes, Samsung offers a 5-megapixel/2-megapixel camera combo. The J3 relies on a removable 2,600 mAh battery. Connectivity wise the Galaxy J3 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2.

As for the Galaxy J7, the device features a larger 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution and an octa-core 1.6GHz processor working in concert with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot included).

Other specs include an 8-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel selfie snapper, removable 3,300 mAh battery and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz+5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.1.

Any takers?