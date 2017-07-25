When and Where to Buy: Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Motorola‘s second generation Z Force arrived in the middle of 2017 with quite a powerful spec sheet. As is to be expected, though, it’s one of the flagship models for the unlocked phone maker, and is yet another take on the modular experience.

Powered by the newest version of Android on the market, 7.1.1 Nougat, the Z2 Force will be offered across a variety of carriers. This is somewhat of a departure for Motorola who had been heading toward a direct-to-consumer only route. With that said, the phone will be sold via the major carriers: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular are expected to offer various versions. Unlike last year’s model, there will be no Droid or Verizon-exclusive take on the handset.

Interestingly enough, Motorola has opted for a smaller battery capacity for the Z2 Force. But, don’t let that discourage you from buying as it does have feature the TurboPower Charge capability and Android is ever more optimal for battery life.

Currently, the Moto Z2 Force is available in a few color variants with pricing that hovers around $750-$800. Check with your respective service provider as there may be a promotion or two that drops the price or includes some freebies.

Where things get really interesting for the Moto Z family comes in the form of MotoMods. Designed by third party brands, these are add-on components which snap directly onto the back of the phone. Said accessories include a JBL speaker, Incipio power pack, and a Hasselblad 10X optical zoom camera.