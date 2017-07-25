When and Where to Buy: Motorola Moto Z2 Force

By
AndroidGuys
-

Motorola‘s second generation Z Force arrived in the middle of 2017 with quite a powerful spec sheet. As is to be expected, though, it’s one of the flagship models for the unlocked phone maker, and is yet another take on the modular experience.

Powered by the newest version of Android on the market, 7.1.1 Nougat, the Z2 Force will be offered across a variety of carriers. This is somewhat of a departure for Motorola who had been heading toward a direct-to-consumer only route. With that said, the phone will be sold via the major carriers: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular are expected to offer various versions. Unlike last year’s model, there will be no Droid or Verizon-exclusive take on the handset.

Interestingly enough, Motorola has opted for a smaller battery capacity for the Z2 Force. But, don’t let that discourage you from buying as it does have feature the TurboPower Charge capability and Android is ever more optimal for battery life.

Currently, the Moto Z2 Force is available in a few color variants with pricing that hovers around $750-$800. Check with your respective service provider as there may be a promotion or two that drops the price or includes some freebies.

Where things get really interesting for the Moto Z family comes in the form of MotoMods. Designed by third party brands, these are add-on components which snap directly onto the back of the phone. Said accessories include a JBL speaker, Incipio power pack, and a Hasselblad 10X optical zoom camera.

Where to Buy

Motorola

Customers can order the Z2 Force for a variety of carriers, with financing available through Motorola. Pricing shakes out to $799.99 or $33.33 per month over two years.

Shop

Verizon

With a full retail price of $756, the Moto Z2 Force is offered in black/silver and white/gold options. Qualified customers can spread payments out at $15 per month for 24 months. Normally broken out to $31.50 per month, it’s a $396.00 bill credit applied to accounts over 24 months.

Shop

AT&T

Sold with a full retail price of $810, AT&T is selling the Moto Z2 Force for $27 per month over 30 months (AT&T Next). A limited-time promotion sees the carrier offering up a free Moto Insta-Share Projector, a $299.99 value with

Shop

T-Mobile

Customers can buy the Z2 Force from T-Mobile for $30 down, followed by 24 monthly payments of $30 each. With an all-in price of $750, it’s also possible to get a second device free via rebate card. Both phones must be purchased through the Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) and one or more new lines of service must be added; an active eligible rate plan for each eligible device must be maintained.

Purchase the phone from T-Mobile between July 25, 2017 and September 9, 2017, and you can receive Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod for free.

Shop

Sprint

Sprint offers its customers the Moto Z2 Force for $33.00 over an 18-month period; it also sells the handset outright for $792.00. At launch, the carrier is giving customers the option to pick up a second device for free*, with caveats. Moreover, anyone who purchases the Z2 Force through Sprint before September 14 can receive a free Moto Insta-Share Projector valued at $299.99.

*Reqs. 2 new lines of service or 1 new line and 1 upgrade. For well-qualified customers with 18-mo. leases. Early termination results in remaining balance due. Credit applied within 2 invoices.

Shop

US Cellular

As of the time of publication, US Cellular has not indicated pricing for its variant of the Moto Z2 Force. Consumers, however, can head to Motorola’s website and purchase one compatible with the US Cellular network. Additionally, those who buy the phone between July 25 and September 10, 2017 are eligible to receive the Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod for free (valued around $300).

Shop

