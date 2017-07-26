Always on the go? Check out Phiaton’s new foldable BT 390 headphones

Phiaton's new headphones target travelers and commuters on the go

Personal audio device manufacturer Phiaton just introduced its latest addition to its family popular of wireless headphones and earphones – the BT 390. It’s the company’s first new product since CES 2016.

The earphones include Bluetooth 4.1 and offer a long battery life of 30 hours of non-stop music playing time. Once they run out of juice, it takes up to 3.2 hours to fully charge them back up.

The BT 390’s foldable design recommends them to travelers and commuters who appreciate having a compact music accessory that can fit anywhere.

Multipoint tech allows users to connect any two Bluetooth devices at the same time and Phiaton boasts that due to the Everplay-X technology inside, music keeps going even if the headphones’ battery runs out or the audio device is not Bluetooth compatible.

Thanks to the embedded 40mm drivers onboard, the BT 390 offers an optimized vibration system, while the oversized Neodymium magnets deliver rich bass tones.

The BT 390 headphones also come equipped with multifunctional buttons and a microphone located on the ear cups for wireless control of music, as well as taking or rejecting incoming phone calls.

Phiaton’s latest BT 390 headphones are available for purchase in Black and White from Amazon for $79 a pop.