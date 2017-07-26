The just announced Xiaomi Mi 5X with dual 12MP cameras just went up for presale (Promoted Deal)

Xiaomi took to the stage today to announce the brand new Mi 5X, the newest mid-range phone in its lineup. The affordably priced Mi 5X delivers on features that normally are reserved for phones much more expensive than it, like dual cameras and 64GB of RAM. Let’s take a look at the full specs.

Specs

Display : 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core clocked at 2.0GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core clocked at 2.0GHz GPU : Adreno 506

: Adreno 506 Battery : 3080mAh embedded

: 3080mAh embedded RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB; microSD card support (128GB max)

: 64GB; microSD card support (128GB max) Camera : dual-12MP main; 5MP front-facing

: dual-12MP main; 5MP front-facing Operating system : Android 7.1 with MIUI 9

: Android 7.1 with MIUI 9 Connectivity: 2G: GSM 2/3/5/8; CDMA BC0 3G: WCDMA 1/2/5/8; TDS-CDMA 34/39; CDMA EVDO BC0 4G: FDD-LTE 1/3/5/7/8; TD-LTE 34/38/39/40/41



That’s an incredibly solid phone and matches something like the Moto Z Play which is priced at almost $500. But, that’s not what you’ll be paying for the Xiaomi Mi 5X. The base price of the Mi 5X on GeekBuying right now is $305.99 but as a preorder bonus, you can pick it up for only $259.99.

The phone ships in two weeks but the preorders are limited and first come, first serve. If you’re interested in the Mi 5X, head over to GeekBuying now and reserve yours before they run out!

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.