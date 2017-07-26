TREBLAB X11 Earphones: Truly wireless, sweat-proof, and 83% OFF (Deal of the Day)

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Ever consider a true wireless pair? You know, with no cable or tether to worry about? Our Deal of the Day is the TREBLAB X11 Earphones, which are currently only $32.99 (83% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

These earbuds are an excellent workout companion as they’re completely sweat-proof; the ear-fins keep them snugly in place during rigorous activity. Moreover, they feature passive noise cancellation and wireless HD audio which means excellent sound quality during music playback. Phone calls sound great too, thanks to the integrated microphone.

Features

Built-in mic allows you to accept calls w/ a touch

May be used as a single earpiece or as a pair

Passive noise cancellation & HD sound deliver rock-solid bass & super-crisp treble

Support multi-device connection

Secure ear fins give you truly wireless, sweat-proof flexibility for any activity

Playtime: 6 hours

Charging time: 2 hours

Signal range: 38′

Where to Buy

Available in a variety of colors (white, teal, black, and pink), the TREBLAB X11 Earphones are just $32.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, and you’ll save some 83% off the normal cost.

