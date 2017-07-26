Verizon’s Back to School promo: Get the Pixel for $5/month with device trade-in

The new school year is due to start in a month or two, but Verizon is already tempting students with a few sweet deals.

As part of its Back to School promotion starting July 27, the carrier will offer the Google Pixel for only $5/month when you trade in an eligible handset. Customers are required to make a device payment purchase of $420 after which they will receive $300 credit back over 24 months.

The traded phones has to be paid off and in good working and cosmetic condition in order to be eligible for the Back to School promotion. However, don’t forget the Pixel 2 is just around the corner, so maybe you want to wait for that one. Although, Verizon’s deal sounds pretty good.

Big Red is also shaving $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6 starting on the same date. Once again, to take advantage of the promo you’ll need to trade-in a functional phone, but this time you’ll have to switch to Verizon and add a new line too. The $300 will be applied to your account after 24-months. You’ll also need to pay for the device with a payment plan.

But what if you’re not on the hunt for a new smartphone? Verizon once again has your back by offering a bunch of discounts on accessories.

You can get the GizmoGadged – a tracking wearable for children which also lets kids call and receive calls – or the GizmoTab a kiddie-friendly tablet and receive a $25 gift card for either Gap, Toys R’US or Staples. Customers who buy both Gizmo devices will receive a $75 gift card.

Other discounts include the Fitbit Alta HR available for $130 (down from $150) and the Under Armor Protect Grip case for the Galaxy S8 selling for $40. The mophie Powerstation Plus 6000 portable battery will be on sale for $70 (down from $80) starting August 1, while the JBL Clip 2 portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours for only $50 (down from $60).

All these deals will be available for a limited time.