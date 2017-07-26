What we know so far: Pixel 2 edition

In a few months, Google will roll out the successors of the highly acclaimed Pixel and Pixel XL. Information about the upcoming devices has surfaced online in the past few months, so we already have an idea of what to expect.

In this post, we’re going to take a look at all the rumors and leaks we’ve seen about the Pixel 2 (codenamed Walleye) and Pixel 2 XL (codename Taimen) so far, so you can gain a better perspective on Google’s next-gen premium phones.

Design

The Pixel and Pixel XL are great devices, but they are by no means perfect. For example, the two products have been criticized for their generic look, but this year Google wants to remedy things. At least while the Pixel 2 XL is concerned.

According to a recent leak by the Android Police, the Pixel 2 XL will boast a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. This means the product will be tall, narrow and feature an 18:9 aspect ratio, as well as really slim bezels all around. However, unlike the Galaxy S8, the Pixel 2 XL won’t feature a curved display but a flat one.

We’re also told the Pixel 2 XL will feature a 6-inch AMOLED display and an allegedly a squeezable frame just like the one implemented in the HTC U11. It will be manufactured by LG.

What about the standard Pixel 2? Unfortunately, according to what we heard so far, the Pixel 2 is going to look very much like last year’s device. The xda-developers reported a while back that the Pixel 2 will be “almost identical” to its predecessor arriving with a 5-inch display with 1080p resolution. Additionally, the phone is said to arrive sans the headphone jack, but with stereo speakers onboard. Like last year, the Pixel 2 is said to be manufactured by HTC.

Specs

A recent report indicates the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be the first to carry the new Snapdragon 836 processor, just like the previous models were the first to include the Snapdragon 821.

The Snapdragon 836 is allegedly a revised version of the Snapdragon 835 optimized to offer 10% more speed, shoot better pictures and consume less power. It will also be a tad smaller than the current chipset.

Alongside the Snapdragon 836, the two Pixel 2s will probably also include at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Although we might see additional variants with more RAM and storage too.

When it comes to cameras, it doesn’t seem Google will adhere to the dual camera trend this year (something which is visible in the Pixel 2 XL render). However, we expect the two Pixel 2s to include a magnificent camera. Last year’s models scored the highest DxOMark rating with 89 points, before being dethroned by the HTC U11.

Unlike the current Pixels, the next-generation models are expected to be water and dust resistant bearing either IP67 or IP68 certification.

As for software, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be the first phones to make a debut with Android O onboard. By the way, Google just released the last Android O Developer Preview this week, signaling the public release is closing in fast.

Price

Last year, Google took the world by surprise when it announced how much the Pixels were going to cost. Unlike the affordable Nexus family, the Pixels were bound to break the piggy bank.

The Pixel with 32GB of storage launched with a $649 price tag, while the 128GB version sold for $749. The Pixel XL cost even more with 32GB model retailing for $769 and the 128GB version for a hefty $869.

While prices for the upcoming Pixel 2 devices haven’t leaked yet, we hope the two models will be priced more affordably. Or at least the standard Pixel 2.

When can we expect them?

Traditionally Google unveils new hardware products in the fall. The Pixel and Pixel XL debuted in October, so we can assume the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will make an appearance around the same time period.