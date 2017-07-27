Fun fact: Xiaomi Mi 6 Mercury Silver Edition is also a mirror

A few months ago when Xiaomi introduced the Mi 6, it also promised a Silver Edition will be made available. Months have passed, but this version failed to make an appearance.

Well this week during a press event where it launched a super affordable AI-powered smart speaker and the Mi 5X, Xiaomi also revealed the Mi 6 Mercury Silver Edition dubbed the MirrorBack edition.

Why is it nicknamed the MirrorBack edition you might be wondering? Because the phone’s super shiny surface has reflective properties so users will be able to glance at themselves on the phone’s back.

How much does the super reflective phone costs? It’s a bit more expensive than the standard Xiaomi Mi 6 which can be yours for approximately $360 (in China). In contrast, the Mercury Silver Edition sells for about $595.

While US customers can order Xiaomi products (like the recently launched Mi 5X) through third party resellers like GeekBuying, the Mercury Silver Edition is going to be limited to 100 units, so it’s unlikely other retailers will offer the product.

Save for the reflective finish the Xiaomi Mi 6 Mercury Silver Edition retains the same specs as the standard edition. Meaning it will ship with a 5.2-inch fullHD display (1920 x 1080), a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone will become available for purchase on August 3.