Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X get permanent discounts in the US

It’s not even August yet, but some companies are already announcing Back to School deals. It’s the case of Huawei which has started offering permanent discounts on two of its handsets, the Mate 9 and Honor 6X.

Customers who want to take a Huawei device for a spin can purchase the Mate 9 phablet from Best Buy with a $100 discount. So now you’ll have to pay $499 instead of $599. The phone is available in Space Gray or Moonlight Silver color options.

Huawei Mate 9 specs

• 5.9-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 373ppi

• HiSilicon Kirin 960

• 4GB of RAM

• 64GB of storage (microSD card on board for memory expansion up to 256GB)

• Dual 20MP+12MP/8MP camera combo

• 4,000 mAh battery (non-removable)

• Android 7.0 Nougat

Moving on to the affordable dual camera phone – the Honor 6X – shoppers can purchase it for $199.99 instead of $249.99 (save $50). You can pick it up in Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Honor 6X specs

• 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 373ppi

• HiSilicon Kirin 655

• 3GB of RAM

• 32GB of storage (microSD card on board for memory expansion up to 256GB)

• Dual 12MP+2MP/8MP camera combo

• 3,340 mAh battery (non-removable)

• Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

Note that you can purchase the same products at a discounted price from Amazon, as well. The Huawei Mate 9 is currently going for as low as $459.99 on the website, while the Honor 6X can be yours for $175 (only the Gray and Gold version, the Silver is still $199).