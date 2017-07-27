This Travel USB Wall Charger with LED Nightlight is just $16.99

One of the pain points of plugging in a phone or tablet is that it often eats up the space of the wall outlet. Want to charge up your phone and watch at night? Consider that outlet pretty much useless for anything else. That means no nightlight, no lamp, no alarm clock, etc.

Our Deal of the Day, a Travel USB Wall Charger with LED Nightlight, rectifies this to a degree. Not only does it let you plug two USB cords in directly, but it also gives you a traditional AC outlet, too. And, if you had to unplug a nightlight because of your phone, well, you get that back, too. Indeed, there’s a handy LED light trimming the entire unit.

If you travel much or find yourself staying in different locations on occasion, it can sometimes be disorienting. Ever wake up in the middle of the night and not know which way the bathroom is or where to reach for a charger? This handy device addresses that problem.

Features

Charge up to two devices at once

Keep your regular outlets free for the items you leave plugged in normally

Find an outlet in the dark thanks to the built-in LED nightlight

You can purchase the Travel USB Wall Charger with LED Nightlight

