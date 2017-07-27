Waze for Android Auto is now available

It has been a long wait, but finally Waze for Android Auto has officially landed and is available for anyone (with a compatible vehicle that is).

Starting this week, drivers will be able to download and use Waze right from their car’s infotainment screen. To get started, users need to make sure they have updated to the latest Waze version on their mobile phone and then simply connect their mobile device to their Android Auto-powered car. This will prompt Waze to launch right on the in-car display.

Waze for Android Auto works very much like its Android counterpart. It can deliver notifications about accidents, delays, jams, traffic jams or police sightings based on the drivers’ feedback.

Don’t Miss: Android Auto: A driver’s dream app

Waze also works with voice commands, so you’ll be able to say things like “OK Google, drive to Home (or Work)” to quickly start navigation.

But why would you want Waze when Google Maps is already the default navigation app on Android Auto? Because the former does bring something veryimportant to the table – with Waze drivers are able to report about traffic issues in real time, so other drivers can take advantage of the information while in transit.

If you have an Android Auto compatible car, you can go ahead and try Waze by installing the latest version from the Google Play Store.