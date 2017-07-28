Moto GamePad Mod now up for pre-order, exclusively from Verizon

Announced back in June alongside the Moto Z2 Play, the Moto GamePad Mod is finally available for pre-order as a Verizon exclusive.

Gaming fans who want to transform their Moto Z2 Play (or Moto Z2 Force or the older Moto Z) into a wide-format handheld gaming console can grab one for $79.99. However, be warned that Verizon will start shipping out the Mod on August 25, so you’ll have to wait a while before you can actually get your hands on it.

Apart from adding two analog thumbsticks, a directional pad on the left and four action buttons on the right, the GamePad Mod also includes an additional 1,035 mAh battery pack meant to supplement your phone’s life with a few extra hours in case you chose to prologue your gaming session.

Those who will be ordering the GamePad Mod from Verizon can also grab the Moto Z2 Force from Verizon for $15/month for 24 months for qualified customers. Or you can get the Moto Z2 Play instead for $5/month for the next 2 years.

Up until now, Verizon was the only one selling the Moto Z2 Play, but as of this week, Motorola has started offering the unlocked version of the phone with more RAM and storage for the price of $499.