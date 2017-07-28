Save 53% on the SolarJuice 26,800mAh external solar battery (Deal of the Day)

If there’s one mantra we’ve repeated over the lifespan of smartphones, it’s that there’s no such thing as too much battery. Even with all of the advancements in the Android platform, and bigger, faster charging batteries, we’re still running into situations where our phones die prematurely. It’s time to put an end to that.

Our Deal of the Day is a massive, external battery from ZeroLemon. Packing some 26,800mAh worth of juice, it’s more than enough to charge your typical phone up some 7-10 times. What’s more, it is weather resistant and designed to charge up all major standards. And, as if that’s not cool enough, it’s solar powered, meaning it draws strength from the sun — just like Superman.

Features

26,800mAh battery capacity can charge a smartphone many times over

Charges USB Type-C, USB-C, QC 3.0 devices simultaneously

Compact, portable design for easy carry anywhere

Built-in solar technology allows the battery to charge via the sun’s energy

Rain-resistant, dirt-proof, & shock-proof for outdoor use

Four light modes: max brightness, low brightness, strobe, & SOS make it a handy light at night

Where to Buy

Normally priced around $99.99, you can pick up the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Solar Battery for only $46.99, a savings of some 53 percent. Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and order one now!

