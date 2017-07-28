Snapdragon 450 launches at MWC 2017

The latest Snapdragon 450 made its first appearance at the Mobile World Congress event at Shanghai.

The event showcased the next generation in low and mid tier processers. The Snapdragon 450 is the successor to the Snapdragon 435 and has some great features that will benefit the lower end devices this processor tends to be used in.

The improvements include a 14nm FinFET manufacturing process and contribute to what Qualcomm says is a 25 percent improvement in CPU performance over the previous model. In addition to this, the included Adreno 506 GPU improves graphical performance.

Qualcomm also says that it has made big improvements in the power management and sees an additional 4 hours of battery life under normal use, with a 30 percent reduction in power consumption during gaming. The chip also supports Quick Charge 3.0 to provide the fast charging capability to budget devices.

The Snapdragon 450 can now support real-time processing and also slow motion video capture to allow devices using the chip to have better cameras and also result in better quality pictures.

With the improvements in the new processor it seems the Snapdragon 450 offers some great options to see budget devices taken to the next level and am sure we’ll see the processor in devices soon.