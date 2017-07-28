Unlocked Moto Z2 Play with 64GB storage is up for pre-order with free Mod

So far if you wanted to go get the Moto Z2 Play you had only one option – to grab it from Verizon with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Well as of this week Motorola is finally accepting pre-orders for the unlocked Moto Z2 Play version. This model will work with all major US networks including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, so users can easily switch carriers.

Unlike the Verizon version, the unlocked Moto Z2 Play includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can pre-order one for $499.99.

But the rest of the specs remain the same. So you’ll be getting a phone with a 5.5-inch fullHD display, a Snapdragon 626 processor, a primary 12-megapixel camera with f/1.7, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The device also takes advantage of a water-repellent coating and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat (will most likely be updated to Android O).

Customers who place a pre-order for the unlocked phone between now and August 19,2017 will also be awarded a JBL Soundboost 1 or 2 free of charge.

If you order the phone now, Motorola says it will ship it to you on August 18. Are you getting one?