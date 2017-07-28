Wallpapers HD [Backgrounds] by Walldroid (Review)

Wallpapers HD by Walldroid is a typical wallpaper app designed to allow easy access to a variety of different wallpapers. Wallpapers HD has a host of high quality and interesting wallpapers available at no cost–and there seems to be something for everyone. Whether you like nature, sports, technology or cartoons, Wallpapers HD by Walldroid has you covered.

Simple layout practice

The layout is very well designed and allows you to sort by categories such as ‘Abstract’, ‘Cars’, ‘Games’, ‘Animals’, etc. Overall there are 13 different categories to select from the main menu. Any wallpaper can be viewed, liked, shared, saved to your device, or set as your current wallpaper. The options available within Wallpapers HD are easy to find and very easy to utilize.

There are tools within the menu that allow users to rate the app as well as share information about the application over Twitter, Facebook or email. There is also an option to shuffle through all available wallpapers or to view your favorites right from the main menu.

High on quality

Wallpapers HD by Walldroid has one of the best collections of high-quality and visually stunning wallpaper backgrounds I have ever seen. Each photo, rendering, and artistic design is high resolution and visually pleasing. This is some of the “best of the best” as far as wallpapers go. If you have access to a tablet or phone with a high-resolution display, I can easily recommend Wallpapers HD by Walldroid.

One neat option within the main menu is to view only background images designed specifically for ‘Edge’ devices. While this is primarily for Samsung Edge phones (minus the asymmetrical, original Note Edge), these images can also be used on other devices such as the Huawei Mate 9 or Xiaomi Mi Note 2.

Wrapped in Wallpapers

Wallpapers HD by Walldroid is supported by advertisements that are always visible at the bottom of the screen. Thankfully they are not overly intrusive or distracting, especially on smaller screens. I experienced no issues with pop-ups, slow-loading or missing content–which was a major bonus.

If a random stranger was to walk up to me today, asking for a good place to find wallpapers for his or her phone, I would recommend Wallpapers HD (Backgrounds) by Walldroid. It’s an app I’ll definitely keep around for times when I need to switch it up with a new and pretty device background. Download it and try it for yourself.