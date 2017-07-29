Pssst, hey you! Want a free Samsung Galaxy S8? (Giveaway)

How would you like to get your hands on a brand new smartphone? Not just any phone, either, we’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy S8. Well, we’re here to help!

If you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now, you can enter a drawing to win the hot new flagship from Samsung. There’s no purchase necessary and the method of signing up is dead simple. All you have to do is log in via Facebook and check a box. Once you do you’ll have two entries. Share the contest on Facebook or Twitter and you can rack up additional entries. Moreover, you can earn extra chances by sharing a URL with friends and family.

Note that although you are signing in via Facebook, your information is not being collected by the social media platform. Our friends at Stack Commerce are backing the giveaway and use the information on their end.

The giveaway is open from now until 11:59 PM PDT on 08/29/17 so there’s plenty of time for you to pick up a ton of entries.

While you’re over at the AndroidGuys Deals Store, be sure to check out some of the other discounted products and more. We’ve also got excellent prices on popular services with lifetime subscriptions!