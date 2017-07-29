Samsung Galaxy S8 Active render leaks in high resolution

Despite not yet being announced, as with all unreleased devices, it tends to get leaked on the build up to release date providing a glimpse into what it may look like. The case is no different with the Galaxy S8 Active.

The high resolution leak comes courtesy of no other than Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter who is renowned for providing accurate leaks of unreleased devices.

Galaxy S8 Active pic.twitter.com/fcOHKzZnLW — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 29 July 2017

His latest gift is a render of the Galaxy S8 Active that shows us pretty much what we were expecting – a rugged Galaxy S8 wrapped in a protective shell. The render can provide some detail though – we can see a protruding bezel aimed at protecting the delicate edge-to-edge display. The S8 Active also has metal bumpers around all four corners that seem to be protected by Torx screws so could indicate the protective casing may be replaceable.

As for specs, the Galaxy S8 Active will feature a flat, “shatter-resistant” 5.8″ 1440p display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 4000mAh battery. It will also feature a MIL-STD-810G rating, IP68 water and dust resistance, fast wireless charging, and an iris scanner.

Despite no word on release date, it is predicted that the S8 Active has been delayed and may have been due to launch sometime in July but this has obviously been pushed back. It seems likely we’ll see the device land sometime in August for a price that is yet to be determined.