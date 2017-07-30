Verizon Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus get July 2017 Security Patch

Verizon have started pushing out the July Android security update to all Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus models.

Verizon’s variants of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus are currently receiving the update version G928VVRU3CQF3, with the Galaxy Note 5 being upgraded to the build N920VVRU3CQF3.

While the updates deliver important Android security patches, there’s also a few fixes for software bugs on the devices including the bug that impacted the Google app when Easy Mode was activated.

Following the installation of the patch, users should see an improvement in the voice over WiFi performance. The patch also includes a new notification that will inform users when they’re running out of storage.

The update is making its way round the various Verizon models of the Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus and will be available through the system updates in the Android settings.