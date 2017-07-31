GIVEAWAY: Win a Pixel or Pixel XL case from Caseology!

We’re back with another giveaway and today we’re hooking up our friends with Pixel devices. We’ve teamed up with Caseology to keep your pure Android devices protected and looking sexy as hell. We’re giving away one case each to three winners so make sure you enter RIGHT NOW.

Caseology’s selection of cases for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL features a patented interior design that incorporates intricate details, refined accents, and quality materials such as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polycarbonate (PC). With accessible price points, the three series consist of:

Vault Series ($19.99)— the Vault Series cases designed for Google Pixel are slim yet extremely durable, with an elegant build that embodies a minimalist aesthetic. Cases are laser-etched, feature a carbon fiber texture and TPU material to reliably protect against unexpected slips and prevent scratches and fingerprints. Available in Black.

Waterfall Series ($19.99)— the extremely minimal Waterfall Series features clean, smooth lines with flexible transparent acrylic material to effectively display the Google Pixel's brilliant design and protect against impact. Available in Clear.

Parallax Series ($19.99)—for those who appreciate modern trends, the Parallax series' dynamic geometric pattern creates a sense of movement and texture for the discerning eye. Featuring flexible TPU sleeves and smooth polycarbonate bumpers, the cases incorporate three-dimensional moldings and soft coatings to provide a comfortable grip. Available in Black, Navy, Pink, and Burgundy colorways.

Sorry international fans, this one is US only. When we choose our winner, you’ll be contacted for your shipping address and Caseollgy will send you your case!. You must be 18 to enter and have a US address.

In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.

Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys on Twitter, following Caseology on Twitter, and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.

This contest will run from right now until 11:59 on August 7, 2017. We’d like to thank Caseology one more time for teaming up with us on this giveaway. Please visit Caseology’s Instagram, Twitter Account, or Facebook for more information on the company and services it offers.

Good luck!

