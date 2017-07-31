Here are some of the best apps for ordering food

Feeling hungry in the middle of the night? All you need to do is grab your Android phone, fire up your favorite food delivery app to get your order served right to your door.

You don’t even need to call your local restaurant and talk to a real person. In the 21st century, you can simply by-pass the annoyance of having to bark your order over the background noise of a very busy food joint by employing technology.

For this purpose, a bunch of food-delivery Android apps are available and they take care of everything including letting you browse through menus, place your order and make the payment (tip included). Below you’ll find some of the best you can use to order food with.

Seamless

Like the name indicates, this app lets you order in a few easy steps. Craving sushi? Just use the search bar to see which restaurants near you offer this particular dish. Choose your sushi variety and place your order.

Seamless also includes functionalities like Pre-order Your Next Meal, to avoid lunch rush hours and Express Reorder which allows foodies to order their favorite dishes faster. The app will send push notifications, so you can stay up to date with your order in real-time.

The app supports Android Pay, Pay Pal, and most credit cards.

Postmates

Postmates isn’t just limited to food joints. You can order anything from last-minute birthday gifts, cleaning supplies, convenience store items – and a Postmates shopper will go out and get them for you and then deliver them to your door.

Postmates operates on a 24/7 basis, so you can place your order anytime. The app also provides real-time tracking so you can be up to speed with the delivery progress shown on a live map. Postmates is available in several cities across the US including San Francisco, New York City, Miami, LA, Chicago, Boston and much more.

UberEATS

Are you a frequent Uber user? Then you’ll be interested to know Uber cabbies can also deliver food orders if you use the UberEATS app.

You can tap into a large network of local restaurants each time you fire up the app and search by food category (ex: American, Pizza, Burritos).

The most convenient part is that you get to pay with your Uber account, so there’s no need to sign up for another account. Obviously, you can watch Uber car make its way to you in real time.

UberEATS is currently available in multiple cities across the United States.

Caviar

Caviar provides foodies with photos of every item on a restaurant’s menu, so they can decide what they want to eat a lot faster. Users can schedule food delivery up to a week in advance.

For those in New York or San Francisco who are really-really hungry, there’s a feature called Caviar Fastbite which gets meals delivered in 15 minutes or less during peak lunch or dinner hours.

You can also leave notes to the chef, mentioning any special request you might have (ex: don’t add vinegar to the salad). Naturally, there’s a live order tracking option, as well.

goPuff

Another app that lets you order more than meals. Studying for an exam and need your supply of chips and ice cream replenished? Open up goPuff and in 30 minutes you should be hearing from your goPuff shopper.

Orders of $35+ are delivered to you for free, otherwise, you’ll have to pay a flat fee of $1.95. You can pay via credit card or pay the goPuff drivers in cash.

DoorDash

DoorDash is active in 450+ cities in the US and Canada and lets you browse more than 40,000 menus! The app lets you search by cuisine or food items including Pizza, Chinese, Burgers, Tacos, Brazilian, Comfort Food or Pasta.

Unlike other apps, there’s no order minimum with DoorDash, so you can order as much as you want. Pay with Android Pay or Credit Card.

Eat24

Eat24 uses information from Yelp (user reviews and recommendations) as the backbone for its food-ordering service.

Thus the app will let you sort restaurants based on distance, rating, delivery time and more, to make sure you won’t have a disagreeable experience. Eat24 is also focused on healthy eating by employing something called the Healthy Filter, which lets users focus more on items from the food pyramid.

Eat24’s CashCoupon reward system allows users to cash back for future orders. Fun!

Pizza Hut

Love pizza? Then you have to have this app installed on your Android phone. It biggest drawing point? It lets you easily browse through the day’s discounts, specialty meals, drinks, desserts and limited time offers.

What’s more, you don’t have to create an account to get pizza delivered to your door step. Pizza fans can pay with cash, credit or even gift cards.

And for fans of a particular type of pizza, the app has added the ability to reorder with only 5 clicks.

Munchery

Available for folks in San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, NYC and Los Angeles, Munchery aims to deliver chef-cooked dishes made from the freshest ingredients.

It’s important to note that every time you order, a small percentage goes toward donations to a local food bank. Apart from that Munchery is not very different from the other apps we’ve talked above.

It lets you choose meals and you can schedule delivery for a guaranteed 1-hour window up to a week in advance.

Last but not least, not really a food delivery app but….

Foodie – Delicious Camera

You’ve ordered so many great meals. Why not take a few inspiring photos too? This app is the essential companion for the sociable foodie.

It includes 30+ professional quality live filters and includes an easy smart guide feature to taking the best photos of food possible.

The app also lets you shoot videos of your meal and edit pictures/videos. Food doesn’t have to be dull ever again!