HTC U11 to get Bluetooth 5.0 with future updates

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were the first devices to launch with Bluetooth 5.0, and so should have the HTC U11. Unfortunately, the phone made a debut with Bluetooth 4.2 onboard.

Luckily, it seems that HTC is prepping an update that will upgrade the U11 flagship to the latest Bluetooth standard. According to a recent FCC filing, HTC is looking to “enable Bluetooth 5.0 by software without any hardware change” on the U11.

What are the benefits of Bluetooth 5.0 you might be wondering? Well, the new standard promises twice the data transfer speed compared to the previous version, as well as to provide enough bandwidth to support two sets of wireless devices at the same time.

Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.0 has three times the range of a current Bluetooth technology which means up to 100ft. So now users will be able to keep their phone in one room inside the house while enjoying music in their backyard or the garage.

HTC hasn’t officially confirmed plans to update the U11 to the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, but given the FCC filing we’ll have to assume the update will start rolling out soon enough.

Like the HTC U11, the Moto Z2 Force also launched with Bluetooth 4.2. However, Motorola plans to update the phone to Bluetooth 5.0 once Android O becomes available. So the HTC U11 might also get Bluetooth 5.0 treatment after the latest Android version lands.