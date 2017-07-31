Samsung Gear S3 Frontier TUMI Special Edition lands with $449.99 price tag

Samsung recently announced it has entered a partnership with TUMI, a maker of world-class suitcases and travel bags, in order to offer a special edition of its Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch.

The product dubbed Samsung Gear Frontier TUMI Special Edition is already available for purchase online through Best Buy or Samsung for $449.99 a pop. Customers we’ll be able to pick it up from brick and mortar stores too, starting on August 6.

The TUMI Special Edition smartwatch retains the same specs as the standard model meaning it comes with a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution and Gorilla Glass SR+ protection. It also includes a 1GHz dual-core processor, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, as well as GPS, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 certification and Samsung Pay functionality.

What sets it apart from the older version is the TUMI-designed watch band in Earl Grey made out of Italian canvas. It comes with a stainless-steel buckle, as well as stitched edge detailing and according to Samsung it’s durable enough to resist water, dust or rough conditions.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier TUMI Special Edition also includes a custom TUMI watchface to complete the look.

For comparison sake, the standard Samsung Gear S3 Frontier can be purchased for $349.99 from places like Best Buy, so the TUMI Special Edition will cost you $100 more.