Serious about photography? Grab this mobile phone Gimbal stabilizer for $60 off! (Promoted Deal)

Phones are getting better and better cameras. There are many phones that can completely replace top end prosumer DSLR at this point. The Pixel, HTC U 11, and LG G6 all stand out as strong competitors from the past year, but even the Moto Z from last year was good enough for Sports Illustrated to shoot a magazine cover with it.

But, the simple fact is that no matter how steady your hand is, it’s never perfectly still. Some phones can help with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) or Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) which mechanically or electronically try to remove any shaking out of your pictures or video. But, when that isn’t enough, or if your phone doesn’t support them, you can go with other options like a Gimbal.

A gimbal provides stability to your phone, allowing for smooth video recording even if you’re running or walking at a fast pace. It’s extremely helpful for recording video, especially when zoomed in or making long moves like slow pans. It’s helpful for vloggers by keeping the camera on your face while walking without turning it into a jumpy mess.

Right now, TomTop has the Zihyun Three-Axis Gimbal on sale. This Gimbal comes in at only 50g so it’s super light and features a screw on the top so you can mount a tripod ontop of it. This will keep your devices even more stabilized and allow you to mount things like cameras.

The bottom of the devices as a USB port so you can charge your phone (up to 5V and a total capacity of 2000mAh) while recording or snapping pictures. This port will also allow you to plug in a light to brighten up your low-light pictures and video.

Normally, the Zihyn Three-Axis Gimbal runs $167.99 but right now you can get it for as low as $104. It’s currently on sale for $139.00 and when you use coupon code LSRJB, it drops the price all the way down to $104. Head on over to TomTop today and grab one.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.