The Bluboo S8 is up for pre-sale on BangGood for up to half off! (Promoted Deal)

The Bluboo S8, one of the hottest devices of 2017, is now up for pre-sale on BangGood.com. News of the Bluboo S8 has been slowly leaking out and it has added up to a deal that we simply cannot get our hands on. The gorgeous 18:9 display takes up almost the entire front of the device, while the enhanced security in the operating system promises a fully secure experience.

One of the standout features of the Bluboo S8 is the dual Sony cameras on the back on the device. The dual-camera setup allows for more light to be taken into low-light pictures and the backgrounds of pictures to be blurred for an amazing bokeh effect. The rear dual-LED flash lights even the most low-light situations.

The normal price of the Bluboo S8 is $179.99. If you pre-order now, you can save $20 and get the device for only $159.99. Bluboo is doing a special promotion where the first ten devices ordered at 0900 UTC (5 AM eastern, 2 AM western) will only cost $74.99. This promotion will last for seven days.

After that promotion is the Bluetooth headphone promotion. The first 20 customers to order a Bluboo S8 will receive a free $50 Dacom Bluetooth Wireless headset in addition to a tempered glass screen protector and USB type-C to 3.5mm adapter.

You can get more information on the Bluboo S8 presale at BangGood.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.