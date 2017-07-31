These headphones use AI to protect your hearing [Indiegogo]

Are you always listening to music? Check out these headphones

There’s no arguing about it – AI is the next big thing in tech and it’s everywhere. We have AI-powered virtual assistants living in our phones, smartwatches, fridges and soon everywhere else.

That’s why it’s not a surprise that Japanese/US consumer electronics brand, Nakamichi created a new pair of wireless headphones called Edge, which apparently uses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver superior sound quality and advanced hearing protection.

Nakamichi’s Edge headphones are currently up on Indiegogo, so interested parties can order from there. The campaign has been already funded, but a few Early Birds are still available so you can get a pair for $169. The headphone starts shipping in August.

Edge comes equipped with a dual speaker driver system, with each bud including a 40mm driver, as well as a secondary 23mm driver. This means the headphones are powerful enough to deal with different sound spectrums. The Edge headphones can support 14 hours of music playback (when LED lights are off).

But what about the artificial intelligence fueling the Edge? Well, according to Nakamichi it can examine your music and enhance the sound by adjusting a wide range of specifications like music frequencies, volume levels and timbre of instruments in order to deliver superior clarity, depth and spaciousness of sound. At least on paper, users will be able to hear new details in their music.

More importantly, the AI inside the headphone is in charge of protecting your hearing. The active noise cancellation system takes advantage of two noise-sensing microphones in each bud, so your hearing doesn’t get affected by the loud music.

Nakamichi says that according to most recent US data, 1.1 billion youths worldwide are at a risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. With Edge, the company hopes to make music listening as safe as possible.

So if you too are conscious about your faulty music listening habits and want to improve them, go on and make a pledge for a pair of Edge headphones on Indiegogo.