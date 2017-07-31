This $29 interactive web developer bootcamp gives crash courses in HTML, CSS, Java, and more

Ever thought about building your own website? Not with a cookie cutter template, existing platform, or turnkey solution, but with code. What’s stopping you? If you said it’s because you don’t have any experience, we’ve got you covered.

Our Deal of the Day is a $29 bundle of training that covers full-stack web development. Indeed, it includes courses and tools to help you familiarize yourself with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Ruby on Rails. You’ll start out very basic but, ultimately, you’ll be creating an end-to-end project with your newfound knowledge.

Features

Access over 180 HD training videos, code exercises & a 20-page downloadable e-book

Reference the downloadable ​e-book on how to get hired as a full-time web developer

Study front-end development w/ HTML, CSS, Javascript, jQuery & frameworks like AngularJS

Learn back-end development w/ Ruby on Rails, Node.js, e-commerce, databases & more

Code features found in sites like Facebook, Dropbox, & Salesforce by adding user authentication, email notifications, & more

Where to Buy

The Interactive Web Developer Bootcamp is available in the AndroidGuys Deal Store for only $29. Worth around $500, it’s yours to the tune of 94% off!

