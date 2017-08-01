1Voice Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Charging Case, only $49.99 (Deal of the Day)

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Ever consider a true wireless pair? You know, with no cable or tether to worry about? Our Deal of the Day is the 1Voice Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Charging Case, which are currently only $49.99 (61% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Not only do these earphones give you a truly cordless experience, but they can also be paired to multiple devices at once. Indeed, you can take calls through your phone and also hear notifications or music from your tablet at the same time.

Features

Enjoy up to 7 hours of playback time

Use as a pair or individually

Answer calls w/ the built-in mic

Sync to up to two devices for added flexibility

Recharge headphones 6-7 times w/ one fully charged case

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 61% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $49.99 right now!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Save 83% with AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!