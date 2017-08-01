BlackBerry KEYone now available in Sprint brick and mortar stores

You can now simply walk into a Sprint store and get the BlackBerry KEYone

Since July 14, the BlackBerry KEYone has been available at Sprint, but only online. Well as of this week, you can pick-up the handset from brick and mortar Sprint locations, as well.

The smartphone offers support for all major GSM and CDMA networks, so it should work with any carrier. It costs $528 a pop.

For those of you who don’t know the story behind the phone, the BlackBerry KEYone arrives with a 4.5-inch display with 1620 x 1080 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. Below the screen sits a 4-row QWERTY physical keyboard with keys that feature touch gesture support for flick typing, as well as 52 customizable shortcuts for your favorite apps.

The KEYone positions itself as a middle-ranger when it comes to performance. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2GHz in combination with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The phone also carries a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus and dual-tone LED flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front facing camera.

It relies on a 3,505 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

At Sprint you can get the phone with a Black/Silver paint job, but according to recent leaks, an all-Black version might be on the way too.