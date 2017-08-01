Geekbuying and PayPal are teaming up and YOU can save (Promoted Deal)

There’s some exciting news going on with GeekBuying! The massive online electronics store is now teaming up with PayPal and you’re the one who is reaping the benefits. GeekBuying has announced brand new incentives to use PayPal including some pretty huge savings. Here’s how it breaks down.

Spend $100, save $5

Spend $199, save $10

Spend $299, save $20

Spend $399, save $30

Spend $499, save $50

In addition to the special savings listed here, GeekBuying is having a massive sale on electronics right now too so you can save twice. We’ve picked out a deal for each of the price ranges listed above so you can maximize your savings.

Xiaoyi YI 4K Action Camera – Normal price: $379.99 – Sale price: $184.99 – PayPal promo: $179.99 – Total savings: $200

Comes in three colors

4K resolution @ 30fps

Supports H.264 encoding

Sony IMX377 12MP 1/2.3″ Sensor

155 degrees Ultra Wide Angle 7 glass Lens

1400mAh battery

WiFi and Bluetooth connects

Supports microSD cards up to 128GB

Water resistant up to 40 meters

2.19-inch display

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – Normal price: $343.60 – Sale price: $241.99 – PayPal promo: $231.99 – Total savings: $111.61

Display : 6.44-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 6.44-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0GHz GPU : Adreno 506 650MHz

: Adreno 506 650MHz RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Storage : 64GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB

: 64GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB Camera : 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera; 5MP front-facing

: 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera; 5MP front-facing Battery : 5300mAh embedded

: 5300mAh embedded Other features : Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, USB type-C

: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, USB type-C Networking : 2G:GSM B2/B3/B5/B8,CDMA BC0 3G:WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8,TD-SCDMA B34/B39 4G:FDD-LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE B38/B39/B40/B41

:

Xiaomi Mi 5S – Normal price: $413.99 – Sale price: $335.99 – PayPal promo: $305.99 – Total savings: $108

Display : 5.15-inch 1920 x 1080p

: 5.15-inch 1920 x 1080p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 clocked at 2.15GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 clocked at 2.15GHz GPU : Adreno 530 624MHz

: Adreno 530 624MHz RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Storage : 128GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB

: 128GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB Camera : 12MP Sony IMX378 rear camera; 4MP front-facing

: 12MP Sony IMX378 rear camera; 4MP front-facing Battery : 3100mAh embedded

: 3100mAh embedded Other features : Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, USB type-C

: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, USB type-C Networking : 2G: GSM B2/B3/B5/B8; CDMA: BC0 3G: WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8; TD-SCDMA: B34/B39 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE:B38/B39/B40/B41

:

OnePlus 5 (8GB/128GB) – Normal price: $725.15 – Sale price: $568.99 – PayPal Promo: $518.99 – Total savings: $206.16

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core (4 x 2.45GHz + 4 x 1.9GHz)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core (4 x 2.45GHz + 4 x 1.9GHz) RAM : 6/8 GB

: 6/8 GB Storage : 64/128GB base

: 64/128GB base Display : 5.5-inch, Optic AMOLED, 1920 x 1080p (401 PPI)

: 5.5-inch, Optic AMOLED, 1920 x 1080p (401 PPI) Battery : 3300mAh non-removable

: 3300mAh non-removable Camera : dual-16MP, f/1.7 + 20MP f/2.6 main camera, 16MP f/2.0 font-facing camera

: dual-16MP, f/1.7 + 20MP f/2.6 main camera, 16MP f/2.0 font-facing camera Operating System : Android 7.1.1 Nougat

: Android 7.1.1 Nougat Dimensions : 6.07 x 2.92 x 0.29 inches

: 6.07 x 2.92 x 0.29 inches Weight : 153 g

: 153 g Other key features: USB type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, DASH Charging

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.