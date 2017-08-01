Geekbuying and PayPal are teaming up and YOU can save (Promoted Deal)

There’s some exciting news going on with GeekBuying! The massive online electronics store is now teaming up with PayPal and you’re the one who is reaping the benefits. GeekBuying has announced brand new incentives to use PayPal including some pretty huge savings. Here’s how it breaks down.
- Spend $100, save $5
- Spend $199, save $10
- Spend $299, save $20
- Spend $399, save $30
- Spend $499, save $50
In addition to the special savings listed here, GeekBuying is having a massive sale on electronics right now too so you can save twice. We’ve picked out a deal for each of the price ranges listed above so you can maximize your savings.
Xiaoyi YI 4K Action Camera – Normal price: $379.99 – Sale price: $184.99 – PayPal promo: $179.99 – Total savings: $200
- Comes in three colors
- 4K resolution @ 30fps
- Supports H.264 encoding
- Sony IMX377 12MP 1/2.3″ Sensor
- 155 degrees Ultra Wide Angle 7 glass Lens
- 1400mAh battery
- WiFi and Bluetooth connects
- Supports microSD cards up to 128GB
- Water resistant up to 40 meters
- 2.19-inch display
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – Normal price: $343.60 – Sale price: $241.99 – PayPal promo: $231.99 – Total savings: $111.61
- Display: 6.44-inch 1920 x 1080p
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0GHz
- GPU: Adreno 506 650MHz
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 64GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB
- Camera: 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera; 5MP front-facing
- Battery: 5300mAh embedded
- Other features: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, IR blaster, USB type-C
- Networking:
- 2G:GSM B2/B3/B5/B8,CDMA BC0
- 3G:WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8,TD-SCDMA B34/B39
- 4G:FDD-LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE B38/B39/B40/B41
Xiaomi Mi 5S – Normal price: $413.99 – Sale price: $335.99 – PayPal promo: $305.99 – Total savings: $108
- Display: 5.15-inch 1920 x 1080p
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 clocked at 2.15GHz
- GPU: Adreno 530 624MHz
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 128GB; expandable via microSD up to 128GB
- Camera: 12MP Sony IMX378 rear camera; 4MP front-facing
- Battery: 3100mAh embedded
- Other features: Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, Quick Charge 3.0, USB type-C
- Networking:
- 2G: GSM B2/B3/B5/B8; CDMA: BC0
- 3G: WCDMA B1/B2/B5/B8; TD-SCDMA: B34/B39
- 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8, TDD-LTE:B38/B39/B40/B41
OnePlus 5 (8GB/128GB) – Normal price: $725.15 – Sale price: $568.99 – PayPal Promo: $518.99 – Total savings: $206.16
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core (4 x 2.45GHz + 4 x 1.9GHz)
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Storage: 64/128GB base
- Display: 5.5-inch, Optic AMOLED, 1920 x 1080p (401 PPI)
- Battery: 3300mAh non-removable
- Camera: dual-16MP, f/1.7 + 20MP f/2.6 main camera, 16MP f/2.0 font-facing camera
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Dimensions: 6.07 x 2.92 x 0.29 inches
- Weight: 153 g
- Other key features: USB type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, DASH Charging