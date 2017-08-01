Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak shows off the unreleased device

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 only around 3 weeks away, we’re today treated with the clearest picture of what the device could look like so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 31 July 2017

Coming courtesy of notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter, he shows what the Note 8 will look like. There’s not many surprises – the device features the same infinity bezel-less display as the Galaxy S8. Perhaps of most interest is that the Note 8 doesn’t appear to share the same rounded edges that the S8 has.

The Note 8 under the hood is expected to share a similar spec setup to that of the Galaxy S8. The main difference is that Samsung intend on providing 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage option with the Note 8 as well as obviously the accompanying S-Pen. We’re also expecting to see Samsung equip the Note 8 with Samsung’s first dual camera setup with two 12MP sensors with lenses of different focal lengths and both optically stabilized.

What do you think? Do you prefer the S8 or the squarer looking Note 8?