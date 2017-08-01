Win a Huawei Watch 2 in Carbon Black with Facer

If you’re a smartwatch fan, then you’re probably familiar with Facer. The app allows you to customize your intelligent timepiece with a variety of unique watch faces.

Facer also provides watch face designers with the Face Creator Tool in order to encourage the constant creation of new watch faces for their supported smartwatches.

If you too have designed watch faces in the past, Facer wants to reward you. To celebrate the launch of their “Follow” button – which now appears on each user’s profile, Facer has partnered up with Huawei to award a gorgeous Huawei Watch 2 to the first designer who gets 1k followers. There’s no time limit to achieve this goal, but you need to be first.

Facer also offers a few suggestions on how to get more followers including adding a profile photo and bio, becoming active and visible in the community, sharing your profile URL with friends and on social networks and selecting a category and multiple tags for your watch faces. Obviously, you first need to create and publish great watch faces.

As for the prize, the Huawei Watch 2 in Carbon Black is one of the most stylish Android Wear 2.0 wearable that launched this year. The smartwatch comes equipped with the latest features including Android Pay, Google Assistant and the ability to download and install apps from the Play Store right from your wrist.