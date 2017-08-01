You can grab the great Xiaomi Redmi 4X for less than the price of a nice steak dinner right now at Light in the Box! (Promoted Deal)

Hello, friends. We’re back again with another amazing deal from Light in the Box. Today, we’re taking a look at an incredibly capable Xiaomi phone for less than $125. This massive sale is taking 66% off the list price of one of the best phones out there with a 5-inch display. Let’s take a look at the full specs.

Xiaomi Redmi 4x

Display: 5-inch 1280 x 720p IPS LCD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core clocked at 1.4GHz

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB; microSD card support to 128GB

Camera: 13MP main; 5MP front-facing

Battery: 4100mAh

Connectivity: GSM(850/900/1800/1900MHz) 3G WCDMA(2100MHz), WCDMA(1900MHz), WCDMA(900MHz), WCDMA(850MHz) 4G FDD(B3 1800MHz), TDD(B40 2300MHz), FDD(B1 2100MHz), TDD(B39 1900MHz), TDD(B38 2600MHz), FDD(B8 900MHz), FDD(B7 2600MHz), FDD(B5 850MHz), TDD(B41 2500MHz)



Right now, you can’t find many phones that have displays smaller than 5.5-inches. The Redmi 4X is one of the few that does, however, have a 5.0-inch display while maintaining at least a 720p resolution. Often times when you can find phones with displays this small, they come with gimped specs that are more in line with a teenager’s first device or a nice device for your grandparent. However, the Redmi 4X has excellent specs like 3GB of RAM for great multitasking and 32GB of internal storage with microSD card support to store all your pictures and video.

One feature that shouldn’t be glossed over is the battery. A 4100mAh battery is absolutely massive and when you pair it with a smaller display and a power efficient processor like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, you’re going to have multi-day battery life.

Normally, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X would run you $345.63 but Light in the Box is currently running a deal on the phone. For a limited time, you can pick it up for $116.98 which represents a savings of 66%! Head on over to Light in the Box now to grab yours in either Black or Gold!