Android 7.1 could soon be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S8

According to a Vodafone software update roadmap, it appears the carrier is testing Android 7.1 for the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
Vodafone Australia list the Android 7.1 update as submitted suggesting that it is currently being tested. If one carrier is testing it, chances are multiple carriers are and is only a matter of time before we see Android 7.1 rolled out to the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
While it’s great to see the latest patch being delivered to the device, carriers should really be focusing its efforts on testing Android O given the release is only a few months away. Enough developer previews have been released that testing could at least begin and the deltas of any final last minute additions factored into the testing to allow a prompt release when the public version becomes available.
For those wondering what is new with Android 7.1, here’s the full change log:
- Night Light
- Touch/display performance improvements
- Moves (Fingerprint swipe down gesture – opt-in)
- Seamless A/B system updates
- Daydream VR mode
- Manual storage manager – identifies apps and files and apps using storage
- Developer features:
- App shortcuts / shortcut manager APIs
- Circular app icons support
- Keyboard image insertion
- Fingerprint sensor gesture to open/close notification shade
- Manual storage manager Intent for apps
- Improved VR thread scheduling
- Enhanced wallpaper metadata
- Multi-endpoint call support
- Support for various MNO requirements
- PCDMA voice privacy property
- Source type support for Visual Voicemail
- Carrier config options for managing video telephony