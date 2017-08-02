Android 7.1 could soon be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S8

By
Dan
-

According to a Vodafone software update roadmap, it appears the carrier is testing Android 7.1 for the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Vodafone Australia list the Android 7.1 update as submitted suggesting that it is currently being tested. If one carrier is testing it, chances are multiple carriers are and is only a matter of time before we see Android 7.1 rolled out to the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

While it’s great to see the latest patch being delivered to the device, carriers should really be focusing its efforts on testing Android O given the release is only a few months away. Enough developer previews have been released that testing could at least begin and the deltas of any final last minute additions factored into the testing to allow a prompt release when the public version becomes available.

For those wondering what is new with Android 7.1, here’s the full change log:

  • Night Light
  • Touch/display performance improvements
  • Moves (Fingerprint swipe down gesture – opt-in)
  • Seamless A/B system updates
  • Daydream VR mode
  • Manual storage manager – identifies apps and files and apps using storage
  • Developer features:
    • App shortcuts / shortcut manager APIs
    • Circular app icons support
    • Keyboard image insertion
    • Fingerprint sensor gesture to open/close notification shade
    • Manual storage manager Intent for apps
    • Improved VR thread scheduling
    • Enhanced wallpaper metadata
    • Multi-endpoint call support
    • Support for various MNO requirements
      • PCDMA voice privacy property
      • Source type support for Visual Voicemail
      • Carrier config options for managing video telephony
SHARE
Previous articleGrab this great media center Bluetooth remote and keyboard from Light in the Box for only $13!
Next articleSamsung Galaxy Note 8 final specs leaked
Dan
Writing all about things Android. Contact at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR