Android 7.1 could soon be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S8

According to a Vodafone software update roadmap, it appears the carrier is testing Android 7.1 for the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Vodafone Australia list the Android 7.1 update as submitted suggesting that it is currently being tested. If one carrier is testing it, chances are multiple carriers are and is only a matter of time before we see Android 7.1 rolled out to the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

While it’s great to see the latest patch being delivered to the device, carriers should really be focusing its efforts on testing Android O given the release is only a few months away. Enough developer previews have been released that testing could at least begin and the deltas of any final last minute additions factored into the testing to allow a prompt release when the public version becomes available.

For those wondering what is new with Android 7.1, here’s the full change log: