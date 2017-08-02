Moto E4 Plus battery champ arrives in the US on August 3

Motorola introduced the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus back in June and while the former is available for purchase from places like Amazon, the latter has yet to land on retail shelves.

Well this week, Motorola revealed more info about the Moto E4 Plus’ availability in the US. The phone will land in the country on August 3 with a $179.99 price tag and you’ll be able to grab it from Motorola itself, Amazon, Best Buy and others.

Come August 3, Verizon will also start offering the phone. Then on August 11, the Moto E4 Plus will become available at Sprint and Ting. Interested parties will be able to purchase it from Republic Wireless too, starting August 14.

Don’t miss: The New Moto E4 is a budget-friendly Nougat machine (Review)

In case you missed the announcement let us tell you the Moto E4 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution and bundles a Snapdragon 427 processor under the hood. Motorola also throws in 2GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, as well as a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Most importantly, the handset includes a larger 5,000 mAh battery which means your Moto E4 Plus should be able to enjoy a long battery life. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and also has a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button.