Moto Z2 Force actually costs $720 not $800 at Motorola

Motorola unveiled the Moto Z2 Force flagship last week and while the handset is expected to go on sale on August 10, customers could already place a pre-order for the phone for $799.99 a pop.

But in what appeared to be a surprise move, the Moto Z2 Force received an unexpected discount. If you check the Motorola website now you’ll see the phone bears a price tag of $720, which is coincidentally the exact price of last year’s model.

Or you can pre-order the phone for $30 per month (previously $33 per month) with a financing plan from Moto. This price reduction is only available if you purchase the handset directly from Motorola, as carriers are offering it with different pricing schemes.

Like before, you’ll be awarded a free Projector Mod with the purchase.

Upon the news breaking cover, Motorola reached out to explain the Moto Z2 Force wasn’t intentionally priced at $799.99:

“The $799 was an error when the site initially launched. The pricing for Moto Z2 Force Edition starts at $30/month and always has, and may vary depending on which carrier is selected.”

So there you go, the Moto Z2 Force was always meant to cost $720. Any takers?