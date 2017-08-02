The $29 Premium PC Power Bundle: 10 apps to make you safer, smarter, more productive (Deal of the Day)

It’s spring which means it is time to get the lawn in order, clean out the home and garage, and generally get things together. Why not use the whole concept of spring cleaning and apply it to your computer?

Our Deal of the Day is a bundle of top rated selling computer software. With ten potential titles in all, the kit is everything you’ll want to optimize, clean up, and secure your PC. Moreover, it also offers tools for backing up files, learning to read faster, password protection, and much more.

Features

NetSpot Pro : Optimize Your Wi-Fi Connection with This Powerful Wi-Fi Analysis Application

: Optimize Your Wi-Fi Connection with This Powerful Wi-Fi Analysis Application Glasswire Pro for Windows : Monitor, Track, & Protect Up to 3 PCs for Complete Peace of Mind

: Monitor, Track, & Protect Up to 3 PCs for Complete Peace of Mind Zemana AntiMalware: 1-Yr Premium Subscription : Detect & Remove Malware, Adware, & Ransomware Faster Than Ever

: Detect & Remove Malware, Adware, & Ransomware Faster Than Ever CleanMyPC : Get Your PC Running Like New Again with This Softpedia Favorite

: Get Your PC Running Like New Again with This Softpedia Favorite 7 Speed Reading EX 2017 : Read Faster, Comprehend Quicker, & Remember More with The World’s #1 Speed Reading Software

: Read Faster, Comprehend Quicker, & Remember More with The World’s #1 Speed Reading Software PaintShop Pro X9 for Windows : A Huge Range of Advanced, Real-Time Editing Features Make This the Photo Editor Perfectly Ride the Work-Home Balance

: A Huge Range of Advanced, Real-Time Editing Features Make This the Photo Editor Perfectly Ride the Work-Home Balance Sticky Password Premium : 3-Yr Subscription: Access Your Info Securely & Quickly Across Your Devices

: 3-Yr Subscription: Access Your Info Securely & Quickly Across Your Devices Stellar Phoenix Windows Data Recovery Home : Recover Lost & Deleted Files in Record Time

: Recover Lost & Deleted Files in Record Time Android Data Recovery Pro for PC : The Most Professional Data Recovery Solution for Android

: The Most Professional Data Recovery Solution for Android Data Shredder 5 Professional for Windows: Securely Erase Data Beyond the Point of Restoration

Where to Buy

The Premium PC Power Bundle can be yours for just $29 (95% off). Normally priced around $700 for the whole lot, it’s discounted just for you!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!